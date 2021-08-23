Starbucks' pumpkin spice lineup gets an in-store release date

Pumpkin spice is back in action at Starbucks.

The coffee giant announced it will begin serving a selection of beverages and snacks made with the popular fall flavor starting on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

In a press release, Starbucks shared that customers in the U.S. and Canada can expect to see the return of its beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

The company’s limited-edition Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone will also join the brand’s Pumpkin Loaf, which is a year-round menu mainstay.

Starbucks’ revived pumpkin spice menu comes one day earlier than it did last year , a trend that has become consistent with the brand in recent years. For example, in 2019 Starbucks brought its pumpkin spice lineup back on Aug. 27 and in 2018 it had brought it back on Aug. 28.

Prior to 2018, the Seattle-based coffee chain typically added its pumpkin spice products to menus nationwide in September.



Retail experts have theorized that Starbucks’ shifting calendar for pumpkin spice could be a strategy that helps boost seasonal sales, including Placer.ai – a retail location analytics firm that analyzes foot traffic.

Representatives at Starbucks did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Starbucks introduced the world to its first Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003. The pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove blend has become a signature item that’s expanded into hot and cold beverages, baked goods and grocery products.

