'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' to open Thursday at Disney's Hollywood Studios

'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' will open at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios on Thursday.

Thousands of guests are expected to visit the park on Thursday, as they have waited in anticipation since Disney announced the land in 2015.

The ride at the center of the attention for Thursday's opening is 'Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.' Riders will be given a role -- either pilot, engineer, or gunner -- and will ride in the Millennium Falcon as it goes on an adventure through space.

A second ride, 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistence,' will open at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on December 5th. This attraction is said to be a "massive, multi-platform" ride that places guests in the middle of an epic battle between the Resistance and the First Order.

RELATED: PHOTO GALLERY

Several merchandise shops at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will provide visitors with a custom experience. 'Savi's Workshop' allows guests to build their own custom lightsaber, while 'Droid Depot' allows guests to design, assemble, and activate a customized droid of their liking.

RELATED: Disney releases new details about immersive Star Wars hotel

Advertisement

Then, shops like 'Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities' and 'Black Spire Outfitters' will offer clothing options for purchase. Other stores, like 'Creature Stall' and 'Toydarian Toymaker,' will sell other merchandise, including handcrafted toys and plushies.

Several dining options will be available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, including 'Oga's Cantina' and 'Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.' Other food items, like 'blue milk' or 'Saka's Kettle,' will be available at food stands throughout the land.

The Disney Parks App will allow park guests to participate in interactive adventures as they travel through Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

RELATED: Adorable video of a 'young jedi' bravely facing the 'Dark Side' at Disney goes viral

Passholders and employees have already gotten a sneak peak the land over the last few weeks.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened in California's Disneyland on May 31st. The land received less attendance than expected, with some sources blaming all the hype. "Tourists fear the anticipated crowds and the Los Angeles locals seem to be waiting out the summer crowds too," an employee who spoke to Fox Business under anonymity said.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.