Driver injured after crashing into 7 parked cars at the Star in Frisco

One person was sent to the hospital after Frisco police say they crashed into more than half a dozen parked cars.

What we know:

The crash happened at the Star in Frisco on Friday afternoon.

Police say one car crashed into seven parked cars, including a Tesla Cybertruck that was split in half.

The driver was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No one else was injured.

All the parked cars were unoccupied.

What we don't know:

We don’t know the condition of the driver. It's unclear how fast they were going when the crash happened.

It’s unclear if the driver had a medical episode or if the crash was intentional.

We don’t know if the driver is facing criminal charges.