Standoff at Fort Worth gas station ends with suspect in custody

An hour-long police standoff overnight Friday ended with one man in custody in Fort Worth.

It started with a call just before 9 p.m. about a robbery at a gas station near I-35W and Yucca Avenue.

Responding officers found a man barricaded inside the store.

He was alone inside.

SWAT officers were called to the scene.

The man eventually surrendered at about 2 a.m.

