Standoff at Fort Worth gas station ends with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas - An hour-long police standoff overnight Friday ended with one man in custody in Fort Worth.
It started with a call just before 9 p.m. about a robbery at a gas station near I-35W and Yucca Avenue.
Responding officers found a man barricaded inside the store.
He was alone inside.
SWAT officers were called to the scene.
The man eventually surrendered at about 2 a.m.
