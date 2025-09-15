Staley Middle School's future uncertain as Frisco ISD board considers closure

The Brief Frisco ISD staff recommended closing Staley Middle School at the end of the school year due to costly repairs. The district is considering rezoning students to three other middle schools if the closure is approved. The school board will vote on the proposal on October 20, after a public meeting on September 29.



The Frisco ISD school board did not take any action tonight.

They heard a formal presentation about the future of Staley Middle School, and the staff recommended that the board close the school at the end of this school year.

What we know:

During a workshop meeting in August, the Frisco ISD school board was presented with four options:

A minor refresh of the building, that would cost more than $19 million. A full refresh that would cost almost $25 million. An estimated $85 million price tag to construct a new building. Retire the school at the end of the year.

Tonight, it was recommended that the board close the middle school at the end of this school year and rezone the students to three other middle schools.

If the board were to close the campus, it would save up to $4 million a year and there would still be $20 million in bond money for other projects. That money is from the 2018 bond program, and this topic was brought up by the board and a parent at tonight's meeting.

The 20 million dollars would only cover the first option, as the middle school does need costly plumbing repairs.

Local perspective:

"If Staley is shut down, what happens to the money that was allocated to Staley repairs in 2018? In that bond election? And has any of that money for Staley been used or spent?," said Candice Kuzov, a Staley Middle School parent.

The board would vote on how to allocate the $20 million if the school were to close. The trustees had a lot of questions about all the options on the table. They asked if staff could calculate the cost of bus transportation for Staley Middle School students if they're rezoned.

The board also asked that the rezoning committee take a look at the potential map to consider options for Staley Middle School and even further future planning for rezoning other middle schools.

It was discussed tonight that teachers and staff would be transitioned to other middle schools in the district if the middle school closes.

What's next:

Parents, students, and staff will have another opportunity to share any concerns and ask questions at a community input meeting on September 29.

The board is expected to vote on the future of the school on October 20th.