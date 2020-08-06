Staff members at four North Texas school districts test positive for COVID-19

Several North Texas school districts have now confirmed that staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are at least four districts reporting positive tests: Frisco, Keene, Mansfield and Wylie ISDs. In all cases, there have been no in-person classes.

Health experts knew this was coming, and it’s going to keep happening. Staff — and likely students — are going to test positive for coronavirus. The question becomes what happens next?

Kids are swinging into a different sort of school year with many unknowns.

Parents like Ivana Segvic-Boudreaux worry about their students. She has three in three different Mansfield ISD schools, but she also worries about teachers and staff.

“They have their own kids. They have their own families,” she said. “Then they have our kids.”

Mansfield ISD tells FOX 4 that a staff member at Donna Shepard Leadership Academy is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The district believes a test will also show another staff member at Timberview High School has the virus. Mansfield's in-person instruction starts Sept. 8.

Over at Frisco Memorial High School, two staff members just tested positive. A group of front office staff and school administrators may have been exposed. They’re quarantining for 14 days.

Frisco ISD’s in-person classes start Sept 3.

Arlington ISD’s school board announced Thursday that students and staff who test positive will quarantine for an additional 10 days or until they receive a negative test. Those in contact with someone who has a positive case will have to quarantine for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

A date has not been set for the start of in-person classes at Arlington ISD.

This falls under state and federal guidelines. It’s how most districts are operating.

Governor Greg Abbot told FOX 4 on Wednesday that schools need to prepare for outbreaks.

“An outbreak of COVID 19 could occur in a school setting at any particular time. And as a result, schools have built in a transition to online learning if that is needed,” he said. “We have to maintain a sense of flexibility for the coming few months.”

A Keen Junior High staff member recently tested positive before students returned this week.

A Wylie ISD staffer also tested positive. In-person classes there begin Aug. 13.

“I don’t think we know enough to know whether or not it’s safe,” Segvic-Boudreaux said.

Parents wonder will students be safe? How much this will impact the school year? Will the viral spread get so out of hand that schools or even districts have to close?

“I don’t think anybody wants this,” Segvic-Boudreaux said. “It’s just is what we’re dealt with now.”

Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs also have procedures following the state and federal guidelines.