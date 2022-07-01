STAAR test results improved this year for Texas elementary, middle school students

article

Standardized testing scores for elementary and middle schoolers in Texas improved this past school year after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Education Agency said there were "across-the-board improvements" for STAAR test results for 3rd-8th grade students this year compared to last year.

But they are still down overall compared to 2019, the year before COVID-19 hit.

MORE: Education News

The TEA said 40% of students met grade level requirements in math, up 5% from last year, and 52% met their grade level in reading, which is up 9%.

Last year, STAAR exams were optional.

This year, the scores will count, and it’s expected that accountability ratings for school districts will be released next month.

Test results for high school students were released a couple of weeks ago, and they were also improved.