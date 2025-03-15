Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream, timing, forecast and more

The Brief The 2025 Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival is on Saturday. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. You can livestream the parade in the video player at the top of the page.



The largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the southwestern United States kicks off on Saturday morning on Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

Dallas St Patty's Parade & Festival

What we know:

The 44th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival attracts more than 125,000 attendees each year with live music, more than 100 floats, food trucks, and plenty of Irish celebrations. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. in the area before the parade festivities begin.

This year's parade will feature Honorary Grand Marshals Kellie Rasberry, J-Si Chavez and Big Al Mack from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

The Dallas Mavericks have been the presenting sponsor for the parade for nine years.

Locals love the parade because Dallas is treated like a walkable city, creating a sense of community for friends and neighbors. The chairman of the Greenville Avenue Business Association calls the parade "the biggest tailgate party you can think of."

In addition to the parade, there will be an area called The Festival Zone, at 5111 Greenville Ave. and the Meadows Building, that will feature food trucks, booths, exhibits, family-friendly activities and a VIP Tailgate Area.

There is also the Comerica Bank Family Zone located at Lovers Lane and Greenville Avenue where families can do arts and crafts, activities and more. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the area.

Money raised at this year’s parade will go toward the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association Scholarship Fund.

What time is the St. Patty's Day parade in Dallas?

Timeline:

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15. It starts at Blackwell Street and ends at SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials advise visitors to arrive early and leave late, as street closures will affect surrounding areas, and parking is limited.

Road Closures

2025 Dallas St. Patrick's Parade & Festival map.

Street closures will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until around 1 p.m. for both north and southbound lanes of Greenville Avenue from Blackwell Street to SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway.

Authorities suggest using alternate routes around the parade, including Loop 12, Mockingbird Lane, and Park Lane with access to Skillman.

It’s also recommended to use ride-share services or take the DART Rail, as parking is very limited. The nearest DART stations are Mockingbird Station, Lovers Lane Station, and Park Lane Station.

Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade Forecast

Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s, with a bit of a breeze on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, there were some showers off to the east, but most of North Texas will be dry, including the area for the parade.

The day will start off a bit cloudy. The sun should be out by parade time.

We will see the clouds return by mid to late afternoon.

There could be a shot at some showers later in the day.

When is St. Patrick's Day?

Even though many St. Patrick's Day parades are being held this weekend, the actual holiday is not until Monday, March 17.