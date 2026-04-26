Springtown ISD cancels classes for Monday after severe North Texas storms
SPRINGTOWN, Texas - A North Texas school district closed campuses and postponed a scheduled school board meeting following severe weather that caused widespread damage and power outages across the community.
Springtown ISD campus closures
What we know:
Springtown Independent School District announced it would be closed Monday, April 27, citing significant storm impacts on local families, including damage to homes and infrastructure and ongoing power outages.
District officials said the school board meeting originally set for April 27 has been rescheduled to Monday, May 4.
Storm damage impact on Springtown
What they're saying:
"Out of an abundance of caution, Springtown ISD will be closed," Superintendent Shane Strickland said in a message to families, adding that many in the community need time to assess damage and begin recovery efforts.
"We know this weather event has caused significant damage across our community, impacting many of our families’ homes and properties," Strickland said. "We want to give everyone time and space needed to take care of their families."
The district also urged residents to prioritize safety and check on neighbors as recovery continues.
Rescheduled board meeting and recovery efforts
What's next:
The closures and schedule changes come as parts of North Texas deal with the aftermath of severe storms that disrupted power and caused damage across multiple communities.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Springtown ISD officials.