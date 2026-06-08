Teen charged with capital murder as West Dallas house party shooting leaves 3 dead

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The Brief An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with capital murder following a mass shooting at a West Dallas short-term rental home. The shootout left three people dead, and a fourth wounded after an uninvited group arrived and gunfire erupted into the crowd. Police have not yet announced if they are seeking additional suspects or if more arrests are expected in the ongoing investigation.



A teen has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a West Dallas house party that left three people dead and another person wounded, according to an arrest affidavit.

Teen arrested for capital murder in West Dallas shooting

What we know:

18-year-old Tyson McGriff was arrested June 5 by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tyson McGriff

The charges stem from a shooting shortly after midnight May 26 at a short-term rental home in the 3700 block of Vilbig Road, where police said between 50 and 150 people had gathered for a party.

Dallas police officers responding to the scene found four people suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence. 20-year-old Jaiclyn Scott and 19-year-old Journie Griffin were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim died after being transported to a hospital.

A fourth victim, identified in court documents as Augustine Pokawa, survived after receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Authorities have said the victims were caught in the crossfire after gunfire broke out between an uninvited group arriving at the party and people already inside the home.

Police investigation and evidence

What they're saying:

According to the affidavit, crime scene investigators recovered several .40-caliber spent shell casings from the residence.

Dallas police detectives said multiple witnesses identified McGriff as one of the shooters.

Two witnesses told investigators they observed McGriff, and others, arriving at the party with firearms drawn before an argument broke out. The witnesses said they heard the group mention previous conflicts with Scott before gunfire erupted.

Police said both witnesses later identified McGriff in separate photo lineups.

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Dig deeper:

Investigators also obtained cellphone records that they say placed McGriff near the scene at the time of the shooting. According to the affidavit, detectives later recovered a jail phone call from May 16 in which McGriff allegedly discussed modifying a Glock 23 handgun with a force reset trigger. Detectives noted the Glock 23 is chambered in .40 caliber, consistent with shell casings recovered at the scene.

The affidavit also states that another witness reported hearing McGriff tell his girlfriend that he had killed a man known by the nickname "Draco," a reference investigators said was Scott's nickname. The witness told police McGriff said he had gotten rid of the guns used in the shooting and was planning to flee.

Current status of the investigation

What's next:

Investigators have not announced whether additional arrests are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing as McGriff remains in the Dallas County Jail.