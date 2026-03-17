Doctors warn of surge in respiratory viruses ahead of spring break

The Brief Spring break travel is driving a seasonal surge in respiratory viruses like flu, RSV, and COVID-19 across North Texas. Children’s Health reports high case counts, including 357 rhinovirus and 150 flu cases in a single week this March. Health officials recommend staying updated on vaccines and carrying essentials like hand sanitizer and fever reducers while traveling.



Health officials are raising concerns about a seasonal surge in respiratory viruses as families across North Texas head into the spring break week.

For many families, the break involves traveling through busy airports or hitting the road for gatherings and crowded destinations.

What they're saying:

Dr. Zachary Most with Children’s Health in Dallas shared insight on rising illnesses during a live interview on FOX 4’s The Post. He said the uptick is attributed in part to close contact – packed flights, long car rides, and busy tourist attractions.

"We are still seeing flu and RSV cases, even though it’s mid-March. We’re seeing a late tail end to those seasons as we’re approaching spring," he said.

By the numbers:

During the week of March 8, the Children’s Health system recorded higher than typical numbers. There were 357 rhinovirus cases, 150 influenza cases, 106 RSV cases and 24 cases of COVID.

What you can do:

Dr. Most said taking precautions are key.

"Make sure that you stay up to date with routine vaccination recommendations regarding flu and RSV and COVID-19. Pack hand sanitizer, fever-reducing medications, fluids and potentially masks if you’re worried about being in a crowded area," he said.

While its clear spring allergies are also prevalent, it’s important to be concerned when and if symptoms persist or worsen.

"Viral infections are really common and the vast majority won’t require any medical attention. But signs to look out for include a fever lasting more than four days, any fever in a child less than three months old, difficulty breathing, dehydration, or if they’re very lethargic and difficult to rouse or wake up," the doctor said.