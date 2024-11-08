Spicy rigatoni recipe | The Ten

Ingredients:

2 fl oz water

6 oz rigatoni pasta

6 fl oz vodka sauce (a generous ladle)

2 tbsp butter, diced

1/4 tsp Calabrian chili paste

Pinch of kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper, 2 turns of the peppermill

1 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp Calabrian chili breadcrumbs

1/4 tsp mixed fresh herbs

6 fresh basil leaves, torn into 1" pieces

Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Directions:

1. Place the water and rigatoni in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil to warm the pasta through.

2. Add the vodka sauce, diced butter, Calabrian chili paste, salt, and black pepper to the saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring gently, until the sauce and pasta are hot. Avoid reducing the sauce.

3. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese until it’s well blended into the sauce.

4. Transfer the pasta and sauce to a warm pasta bowl

5. Evenly sprinkle the Calabrian chili breadcrumbs, fresh herbs, and torn basil leaves over the pasta. Finish with Parmesan cheese on top.

