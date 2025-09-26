Spectrum internet outage in Dallas caused by stray bullet, spokesperson says

The Brief Thousands of North Texas Spectrum users lost service on Friday afternoon. A Spectrum spokesperson tells FOX 4 the outage was caused by a stray bullet damaging a fiber optic cable. Service was restored by Friday afternoon.



Several Spectrum internet users in North Texas were knocked offline on Friday.

Spectrum Outage Texas

(Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

What we know:

According to the website DownDetector, thousands of people in Dallas-Fort Worth trying to use Charter's Spectrum internet began reporting issues around 1 p.m.

The service was nearly entirely restored by 4 p.m.

A Spectrum spokesperson told FOX 4 the outage occurred after a fiber optic cable was damaged by a stray bullet.

What we don't know:

It is not clear where the damaged cable was located.

What they're saying:

"Our teams worked quickly to make the necessary repairs and get customers back online. We apologize for the inconvenience," a Spectrum spokesperson told FOX 4.