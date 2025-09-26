Spectrum internet outage in Dallas caused by stray bullet, spokesperson says
DALLAS - Several Spectrum internet users in North Texas were knocked offline on Friday.
Spectrum Outage Texas
(Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
What we know:
According to the website DownDetector, thousands of people in Dallas-Fort Worth trying to use Charter's Spectrum internet began reporting issues around 1 p.m.
The service was nearly entirely restored by 4 p.m.
A Spectrum spokesperson told FOX 4 the outage occurred after a fiber optic cable was damaged by a stray bullet.
What we don't know:
It is not clear where the damaged cable was located.
What they're saying:
"Our teams worked quickly to make the necessary repairs and get customers back online. We apologize for the inconvenience," a Spectrum spokesperson told FOX 4.
The Source: Information in this article comes from DownDetector.com and a Spectrum spokesperson.