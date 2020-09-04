Special meeting scheduled for Sunday to reconsider resignation of Desoto ISD superintendent

article

There is more confusion for Desoto ISD in Dallas County over who will be in charge.

The DeSoto school board named veteran educator and administrator Dr. Don Hopper as acting superintendent.

He’s been an adviser to the district since February, but some questioned him taking over after some of his social media posts came under fire.

This week, the Texas Education Agency named a former deputy commissioner to lead the financially troubled district as conservator.

RELATED: DeSoto ISD superintendent abruptly resigns during emergency meeting

Days after D'Andre Weaver announced his resignation as superintendent, it was announced he may not be leaving after all.

Advertisement

Weaver, who was hired to fix problems in the district, now says he wants to stay, and the school board will meet Sunday night to talk about that.