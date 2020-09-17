Southwest temporarily grounds Boeing 737-800 airplanes

article

Southwest Airlines is grounding about a sixth of its fleet. The planes should be back in service fairly quickly, though.

The airline announced Wednesday that it will stop flying 115 of its Boeing 737-800 model aircraft because of discrepancies in the weight used to calculate fuel and other flight plans.

Southwest said the difference is only about 75 pounds. Still, it has temporarily ceased flying the planes so it can enter the correct weights into the system and reset the program.

The groundings may cause some delays and cancelations on Thursday.

“With swift work overnight, we anticipate the impact to our operation today to be minimal. We’re making steady progress resolving the discrepancy tail by tail, and we have returned a couple dozen aircraft back into service,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

The airline apologized for the travel disruptions and said it is working with customers whose flights are impacted.

In January, the Dallas-based airline was fined for weight infractions.