Hackers steal personal data from 8K Southwest, American Airlines pilot applicants

article

A cyber attack exposed the personal information of more than 8,000 American Airlines and Southwest Airlines pilot applicants.

The DFW-based airlines said hackers gained access to a database that contained applicants’ names and birth dates, as well as social security, driver’s license and passport numbers.

The breach happened on April 30 at Pilot Credentials, an Austin-based recruiting company that serves both airlines.

The companies found out a few days later but did not tell those affected until last week.

Related article

The Allied Pilots Association told FOX Business about 2,200 of its members were impacted by the breach. They are upset American Airlines waited more than seven weeks before notifying the victims.

Both airlines said they’re working with law enforcement officials.

They’ve offered coverage to protect applicants from identity theft.