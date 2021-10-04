Southwest Airlines to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

article

All Southwest Airlines employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Dallas-based company announced Monday.

"Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination directive," said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines chairman and CEO. "I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all."

Southwest employees must be vaccinated by Dec. 8 or be approved for a religious, medical, or disability accommodation, the company said.

Southwest joins American Airlines as well as United, Alaska, and JetBlue in requiring vaccines for its workforce.

