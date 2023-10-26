Southwest Airlines pilots picket outside company headquarters in Dallas

Southwest Airlines has still not reached a deal on a new contract with its pilots’ union. And now those pilots are hoping to send a message to the company, demanding better pay and better working conditions.

A group of pilots gathered outside the airline's headquarters in Dallas Thursday morning for an informal picket in protest of an event highlighting "Southwest culture."

The union claims the $600 ticketed event shows the disconnect between leadership and employees.

It argues Southwest has failed to maintain the legendary customer service the company was known for for both passengers and employees.

"On the outside, it looks really good. It's like the landscaping and painting is really good. But the inside is kind of falling apart and that' really is how the front line employees feel," said Captain Casey Murray, the president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association.

The union has been asking for a new contract since September 2020 and filed for federal mediation in September 2022. Members voted to authorize a strike in May of this year.

The pilots are seeking updates to the company’s aging computer system and better pay and benefits.

"Our message is if you want to regain your culture, focus on your employees. Focus 100% on who is out there greeting the customers, serving the customers," Murray said.

He said the union has been meeting with the company and federal mediators every week. Some progress is being made.

Related article

Southwest’s nearly 19,000 flight attendants have also been asking for an updated contract with higher pay. They are set to vote on a tentative contract agreement next month.

Thursday’s picket will not impact travelers since the pilots participating were not scheduled to fly.