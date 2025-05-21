Southwest Airlines' new portable charger policy a first for U.S. carriers

The Brief Starting May 28, Southwest Airlines will require portable battery chargers to be visible when in use, not stored in bags or bins. This new policy aims to increase safety due to the fire risk and toxic gases associated with lithium-ion batteries. Southwest is the first domestic airline to implement this rule, with experts expecting other U.S. carriers to follow.



Under a new policy taking effect Wednesday, May 28, Southwest Airlines will be the first domestic carrier requiring passengers to have portable battery chargers visible while in use.

Lithium-ion Battery Dangers on Flights

Nearly all rechargeable products we use are now powered by a lithium-ion battery.

Consumer safety videos show just how quickly one of these batteries can catch fire and spread.

A passenger on board a Spirit Airlines flight in March shot cell phone video of flight crews trying to extinguish a battery that caught fire in an overhead bin.

Starting next week, the Dallas-based airline says these types of portable chargers must be visible while in use, no longer allowed to be stored in a bag or bin.

Featured article

What they're saying:

Brian O'Connor with the National Fire Protection Association says ignited batteries can also emit deadly gases.

"They can store a lot of energy in a small footprint," said O’Connor. "But when that energy is released in an uncontrolled way, that’s very dangerous."

"Carbon monoxide is one of the main components that come off lithium-ion fires," O'Connor continued. "You can get carbon monoxide poisoning. There are a bunch of other toxic chemicals in there you do not want to breathe in."

"I think it sounds like a good idea that you keep those batteries out so that people can see them instead of them being hidden, and then there being a possible fire on the plane," passenger David Fitzgerald said. "That would be bad news."

Most passengers at Dallas Love Field say they’re all about policies to improve safety. Some even say this doesn’t go far enough.

"It should take a lot of consideration and maybe some parameters to put in place, maybe beyond just visibility." said passenger David Lee. "That would ensure safety for everyone."

Southwest shared the following statement with Fox 4:

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees."

Featured article

Why you should care:

According to the FAA, there have been 19 incidents since April involving lithium-ion batteries on planes.

Experts say it’s a relatively low number considering how many flights operate every single day. Still, the industry doesn’t want to take any chances.

What's next:

Several international airlines already have similar policies in place. Once Southwest rolls this policy out, experts say it’s likely other domestic carriers will follow suit.