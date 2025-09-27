Southlake woman facing charges in NYC 'sex dungeon' case

article

A woman from Southlake is facing charges for allegedly luring women to a New York City "sex dungeon."

Sex Trafficking Arrest

What we know:

According to the Justice Department, Jennifer Powers was arrested on Friday in Texas.

Powers, along with retired New York-based financier Howard Rubin, is charged with sex trafficking and transporting women in interstate commerce for sex acts.

Federal prosecutors said the pair used Rubin’s wealth to mislead and recruit women for sex with Rubin. But after the women arrived at his Manhattan penthouse, "Rubin then tortured women beyond their consent, causing lasting physical and/or psychological pain."

Investigators who searched Rubin’s penthouse found a red, soundproof sex room filled with BDSM equipment, including a device used to shock the women, prosecutors said.

Powers is accused of recruiting the women, often arranging their flights to New York, and requiring them to sign non-disclosure agreements.

What they're saying:

"This was not a one-man show. While Rubin dehumanized these women with abhorrent sexual acts, Powers is alleged to have run the day-to-day operations of the enterprise and got paid generously for her efforts. IRS-CI and FBI partnered to see fit that all the facts are detailed in this case and ensure that this pair realizes the full consequences of their ghastly behaviors," said Harry Chavis Jr, the special agent in charge of the IRS’s criminal investigations unit.

"Today’s arrests show that no one who engages in sex trafficking, in this case in luxury hotels and a penthouse apartment that featured a so-called sex ‘dungeon,’ is above the law, and that they will be brought to justice. Human beings are not chattel to be exploited for sex and sadistically abused, and anyone who thinks otherwise can expect to find themselves in handcuffs and facing federal prosecution like these defendants," said Joseph Nocella Jr., the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

"The defendants allegedly exploited Rubin’s status to ensnare their prospective victims and forced them to endure unthinkable physical trauma before silencing any outcries with threats of legal recourse," added FBI Assistant Director in Charge Raia. "The FBI will continue to apprehend any trafficker who sexually abuses others for twisted gratification."

What's next:

Powers is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Rubin has already been arraigned.

He is also charged with bank fraud for alleged misrepresentations made to a bank in the course of financing a mortgage in Texas for Powers and her husband.

Anyone who may have been victimized by the pair is urged to contact the FBI at fbi.gov/HowardRubinVictims , HowardRubinVictims@FBI.gov or 212-384-3600.