Southlake possum caught on camera stealing Tiff's Treats delivery

A porch pirate was caught on camera in Southlake, but it wasn't quite what you'd expect.

Southlake DPS shared surveillance video of a possum stealing an order of Tiff's Treats left on the front porch on Saturday.

The video shows the marsupial sneaking up to the order at about 1 a.m. and grabbing the bag of delicious cookies.

The cookies were left on the porch as part of a delivery to celebrate a resident's 15th birthday, but the family was too busy celebrating to pick them up.

When the home's owner, identified as Dr. M, went out to grab the treats the next morning, they found a "mangled & empty bag of cookies in the side yard," according to Southlake DPS.

The family checked their camera and spotted the little thief.

Southlake DPS posted the video on social media, saying they hope the video teaches people to bring in their packages daily.