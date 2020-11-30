Southlake police officer dies after sudden medical emergency

article

A veteran police officer in suburban Southlake died after what the department called a sudden emergency.

Sgt. John Stokes died over the weekend. The city said his death was not COVD-19 related.

Stokes had been with the Southlake Police Department for 21 years, most recently supervising school resource officers.

“Sgt. Stokes was a beloved member of the Carroll ISD community. He worked tirelessly to keep our students and staff safe and secure each and every day,” said Michelle Moore, the Southlake Carroll ISD school board president. “We are all heartbroken to learn of his sudden passing. Our prayers are with his family, fellow SROs, and the Southlake Police Department.”

He was named Southlake PD’s Supervisor of the Year in 2018 and was honored over the years with five commendations.

“John was a beloved member of our police family and will be sorely missed by his co-workers and the community,” said Chief James Brandon. “John had a long law enforcement career, but our School Resource Officer program’s leadership is a great example of the heart that he had for protecting others. We extend our condolences to the Stokes family and offer our prayers during this difficult time.”

Mayor Laura Hill called him a true servant leader to the community.