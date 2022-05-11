Southlake officers remove snake found in woman’s shoe

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sssssnake removal courtesy Southlake DPS

Police officers in Southlake helped a woman with an unusual weekend call.

Southlake DPS said she called animal control to help remove a snake from her closet. She found the small creature hiding in one of her shoes.

Police officers responded because it was the weekend. One officer gently used tongs to pick up the snake and remove it from the house.

He believed it was a baby venomous cottonmouth snake, although some snake experts argue it may have been misidentified.

Either way, the officers drove it to Bob Jones Park to be released into the wild.

