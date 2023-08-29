Southlake middle schooler dies after 'medical emergency' on football field

article

People in the Fort Worth suburb of Southlake will come together to remember a middle school student who died last week.

Julio Oliveira was a seventh grader at Carroll Middle School.

Carroll ISD said he suffered a "medical emergency" on campus during football practice Thursday morning.

He died Friday evening after reportedly undergoing surgery at the hospital.

"On behalf of CISD Administration and our Board of Trustees, our thoughts and prayers go out to Julio's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," the district said in a statement. "We have lost a valuable member of our Dragon community, and we will undoubtedly feel his absence each day."

Featured article

Counselors will be at Carroll Middle School over the next few days for Oliveira’s classmates, teachers, and coaches.

A memorial service will be held for him at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a church in Southlake.