Southeast Dallas murder leads to overnight SWAT standoff

The Brief A murder investigation in Southeast Dallas led to a standoff with a SWAT team Saturday night into Sunday morning. The victim was shot inside a vehicle on Alcorn Avenue and pronounced dead after crashing his vehicle nearby. SWAT was called after investigators found bullet casings near a nearby home and a person inside refused to leave the home.



A murder in Southeast Dallas prompted a standoff with a SWAT team late Saturday night.

Murder in Southeast Dallas

What we know:

Dallas Police were notified just before midnight that a man was shot inside a vehicle on Alcorn Ave. near Great Trinity Forest Way.

Investigators say the victim tried to drive away from the shooter before crashing his vehicle. He died at the scene.

Officers say bullet casings led them to a nearby house.

Dallas SWAT was called after a person inside refused to come out.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if that person was involved in the shooting.

The identity of the person who died in the shooting has not been released.

Details surrounding the SWAT standoff have not been released.

This is a developing situation.