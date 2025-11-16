Southeast Dallas murder leads to overnight SWAT standoff
DALLAS - A murder in Southeast Dallas prompted a standoff with a SWAT team late Saturday night.
What we know:
Dallas Police were notified just before midnight that a man was shot inside a vehicle on Alcorn Ave. near Great Trinity Forest Way.
Investigators say the victim tried to drive away from the shooter before crashing his vehicle. He died at the scene.
Officers say bullet casings led them to a nearby house.
Dallas SWAT was called after a person inside refused to come out.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if that person was involved in the shooting.
The identity of the person who died in the shooting has not been released.
Details surrounding the SWAT standoff have not been released.
This is a developing situation.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas police on the scene.