This Dallas high school now has a virtual reality lab for its students

South Oak Cliff High School is about to take learning into the virtual world.

The College Football Playoff Foundation is providing the school with a new virtual reality lab.

The VR headsets will let students explore immersive 3D experiences and visit real-world settings without leaving the classroom.

Dallas native and college football ambassador Rachel Lindsay said providing schools like SOC with these opportunities is important for kids and teachers alike.

"It’s just nice to give back to deserving schools and also honor teachers, just to take the time to honor them for everything they do. We know that resources are low and there's been a mass exodus from the teaching profession, so with the foundation and the help of Inspirit we wanted to give back," she said.

Five SOC teachers were also surprised with gift cards worth $1,000 each to fund classroom improvements and projects.