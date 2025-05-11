South Fort Worth shooting leaves one dead

article

What we know:

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at 4400 Cole St on Saturday, May 10, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

South units were dispatched to the 4400 block of Cole St. responding to a shooting call.

Officers arrived and located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

It is currently believed that the victim was shot while outside the business at this location, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has yet to determine the manner, cause of death, and the identity of the deceased.



Homicide detectives are actively investigating this case. At this time, no arrests have been made.