Power outages: Sunday storms lead to spike in outages

Oncor's website is showing a spike in power outages after storms moved through North Texas on Sunday evening.

Oncor crews have been working around the clock to restore power to people who have been without it since Tuesday morning's storms.

By 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, outages had dropped to about 6,000 customers in Dallas County and about 11,000 customers total.

After storms moved through the area, those numbers bounced back up.

At 6:50 p.m. Oncor was reporting more than 14,000 customers without power in Dallas County and more than 33,000 without power total.

ONCOR POWER OUTAGES

Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties also saw a spike in outages.

Sunday's outage total is still significantly lower than after Tuesday's storms when more than 640,000 customers were left in the dark.

"Oncor also greatly appreciates the support of our mutual assistance partners and the continued understanding and patience of our customers, especially in the face of such devastating back-to-back storm impacts and extended outages," said the company in a statement on Sunday.

On Saturday, Oncor said they expected to restore to customers who lost it during Thursday, Friday and Saturday's weather.

It is not clear if the most recent round of storms will delay the restoration process for those customers.