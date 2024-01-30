New Dallas grocery service aims to help food desert communities

A new ordering and delivery system will help increase grocery access for longtime food desert communities in South Dallas.

Grocery Connect is a fee-free ordering and pickup system created by Bonton Farms in partnership with Kroger Delivery.

A shopper is seen carrying vegetables in grocery bags in a file image. (Photo by Sergei MalgavkoTASS via Getty Images)

It will let residents order food a week ahead that will then be delivered to a designated pickup point.

The grand opening is at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Dallas Fair Park Inner City Community Development Corporation on Spring Avenue near Dolphin Road.

The community is invited to attend and learn how the service works.

The event will include live music, snacks, games, and more.