South Dallas drive-by shootout leaves two women injured; more than 60 shots fired

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The Brief A dispute over fireworks escalated into a shootout early Tuesday morning on South Malcolm X Boulevard, leaving over 60 shell casings scattered across the street. A confrontation among a crowd lighting fireworks led to an accidental gunshot, followed by suspects returning in an SUV to open fire, leaving at least one woman shot in the leg. The shooters fled the scene in a white SUV and remain barricaded or unidentified; Dallas police have not yet announced any arrests.



Two women were injured early Tuesday morning after a dispute escalated into a drive-by shootout that left more than 60 shell casings scattered across a street in South Dallas, according to Dallas police on the scene.

South Dallas shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard near the 24-Hour Food Mart at about 1:40 a.m.

According to investigators, a group of teenagers and young adults were gathering in the area and lighting fireworks when a verbal altercation broke out and a gun was allegedly accidentally discharged.

The suspects initially left the scene but returned a few minutes later in a white SUV, opening fire on the crowd as they drove past, officials say. Multiple people in the crowd returned fire, resulting in a woman being shot in her leg, police said.

The suspects drove off from the scene in the white SUV and remain at large.

Crime scene investigators closed the roadway for several hours to process the scene, recovering over five dozen shell casings from the pavement.