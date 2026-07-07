South Dallas drive-by shootout leaves two women injured; more than 60 shots fired
DALLAS - Two women were injured early Tuesday morning after a dispute escalated into a drive-by shootout that left more than 60 shell casings scattered across a street in South Dallas, according to Dallas police on the scene.
South Dallas shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of South Malcolm X Boulevard near the 24-Hour Food Mart at about 1:40 a.m.
According to investigators, a group of teenagers and young adults were gathering in the area and lighting fireworks when a verbal altercation broke out and a gun was allegedly accidentally discharged.
The suspects initially left the scene but returned a few minutes later in a white SUV, opening fire on the crowd as they drove past, officials say. Multiple people in the crowd returned fire, resulting in a woman being shot in her leg, police said.
The suspects drove off from the scene in the white SUV and remain at large.
Crime scene investigators closed the roadway for several hours to process the scene, recovering over five dozen shell casings from the pavement.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas police officials on the scene at the time of the investigation.