1 dead in shooting at South Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Dallas early Saturday morning.
It happened at about 3 a.m., at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Leigh Ann Drive, near Wheatland Road and RL Thornton Freeway.
According to police, two men were in a fight that escalated when one of the men shot at the other.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
The shooter left before officers arrived on scene.
Police have not yet identified a suspect.