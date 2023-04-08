1 dead in shooting at South Dallas apartment complex

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Dallas early Saturday morning.

It happened at about 3 a.m., at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Leigh Ann Drive, near Wheatland Road and RL Thornton Freeway.

According to police, two men were in a fight that escalated when one of the men shot at the other.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The shooter left before officers arrived on scene.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.