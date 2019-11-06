Sous Vide Bacon with Sorghum, Rye Glaze & Red Chile, Roasted Corn Grits
Sorghum - Rye Glaze
1 cup molasses
1/2 cup sorghum
1 cup ketchup
1/4 cup roasted garlic puree
2 tsp chopped herbs
1 cup cider vinegar
1/4 cup Worcestershire
1 tsp ground black pepper
2 tsp Sriracha
2 TBSP kosher salt
2 cups roasted red onions
1/2 cup Old Overholt Rye
1. In a small saucepan, combine all ingredients except the rye.
2. Bring to a boil while whisking frequently.
3. Boil for 10 minutes.
4. Using a blender, puree until smooth.
5. Add the rye to the glaze.
Red Chile - Roasted Corn Grits
1 cup grits, cleaned and soaked
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup vegetable stock
1 cup whole milk
1/2 cup roasted red peppers, diced
1/2 cup roasted corn kernels
1 TBSP roasted garlic puree
1 tsp smoked hot paprika
1 tsp kosher salt
1 cup pepper jack cheese
1. In a large sauce pot, combine all ingredients except the cheese.
2. Bring to a boil.
3. Boil for approximately 40 minutes, stirring frequently, until grits are softened.
4. Add the cheese and stir to combine.
5. Serve immediately.