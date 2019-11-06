Sous Vide Bacon with Sorghum, Rye Glaze & Red Chile, Roasted Corn Grits

Sorghum - Rye Glaze

1 cup molasses

1/2 cup sorghum

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup roasted garlic puree

2 tsp chopped herbs

1 cup cider vinegar

1/4 cup Worcestershire

1 tsp ground black pepper

2 tsp Sriracha

2 TBSP kosher salt

2 cups roasted red onions

1/2 cup Old Overholt Rye

1. In a small saucepan, combine all ingredients except the rye.

2. Bring to a boil while whisking frequently.

3. Boil for 10 minutes.

4. Using a blender, puree until smooth.

5. Add the rye to the glaze.



Red Chile - Roasted Corn Grits



1 cup grits, cleaned and soaked

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup vegetable stock

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, diced

1/2 cup roasted corn kernels

1 TBSP roasted garlic puree

1 tsp smoked hot paprika

1 tsp kosher salt

1 cup pepper jack cheese

1. In a large sauce pot, combine all ingredients except the cheese.

2. Bring to a boil.

3. Boil for approximately 40 minutes, stirring frequently, until grits are softened.

4. Add the cheese and stir to combine.

5. Serve immediately.