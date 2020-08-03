Some TCU players skip practice after Gary Patterson used racial slur

The Texas Christian University chancellor confirms Head Coach Gary Patterson used a racial slur during a weekend practice.

The chancellor and other players supporting Patterson say he said it when calling out a black player who was using it to tell him to stop using it. They say it was not used against that player or any individual.

TCU Chancellor Victor Bocshini confirmed to FOX 4 that Patterson was set to meet with leaders of his team Monday anticipating that the coach would apologize for saying what he did. But the chancellor defended Patterson, telling TCU360.com that Patterson didn't use the word against anybody but tried to ask the players not to use it anymore.

Redshirt freshman Dylan Jordan says Patterson used the n-word at practice Sunday. He says that Patterson was criticizing Jordan for using the n-word in the team meeting room

As a result, Jordan claims that players refused to go to practice Monday morning.

Tight end Antavious Lynn seemed to confirm that on social media, although he indicated he thought the story was being blown out of proportion. He noted that Patterson was not directing the slur at Jordan but rather repeating what Jordan had said and telling him to stop saying it.

Lynn says because players felt it was nonetheless unacceptable for Patterson to use that word, some guys did skip practice on Monday.

TCU receiver Deirus Davis on Twitter simply wrote Coach Patterson did not call any of his players the n-word.

Patterson took over as TCU head coach in 2000, the second-longest current tenure of any football coach in Division One.

TCU Chancellor Bochini called this a teachable moment for Patterson and others.