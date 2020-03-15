Some North Texas churches continue holding in-person services amid coronavirus concerns

Cathedral Guadalupe in Downtown Dallas was nearly empty Sunday morning after the Catholic Diocese of Dallas suspended all public masses through the month.

A livestream showed the priest and only a few church staff members who came up for a modified communion.

First Baptist Dallas is already planning additional changes after holding one of the only large church services in the area Sunday morning.

Those who attended the service said it was an easy decision to show up, despite the coronavirus concerns.

"We come to church on Sundays," Norman Mills said.

"I've got to worship on Sunday mornings, and God's going to take care of us," Velicia Hall added.

As many churches suspended in-person services because of the coronavirus pandemic, some still welcomed people into their services.

"Not on the fence at all. This is a time where we need to get together as Christians and pray. Not on the fence at all," Deanna Lee said.

Lee said she's been praying for "protection and healing," but doesn't believe there's an issue here.

"A lot of people have been going out to eat. You know, they haven't stopped certain things, going to the grocery store, so why not go to church? Everyone is standing in line at the grocery store, getting all of this tissue," she said.

She's not alone in that way of thinking.

"We have about an hour drive to get here, but it's worth it every week," Mills said.

He added that it wasn't even a question for his family.

"We're not really fearful of it. We're just going to come to church. That's what we're going to do," Mills said.

"And this is a time for First Baptist Dallas to be a fearless, courageous church," said Dr. Robert Jeffress, with First Baptist Dallas.

Dallas County issued a health emergency declaration Thursday night. It limits gatherings to no more than 500 people.

Via livestream, Jeffress said his plan to separate churchgoers was in place.

"And I think you'd be happy to know, as well as those watching, that we met that limit and we are already into overflow," he said.

The Dallas City Council will re-evaluate the city’s ordinance on Wednesday. First Baptist announced Sunday it's suspending Sunday evening and weekday activities.

"As far as next Sunday morning, we're going to wait until after the city council meets before we confer with leaders in the church and make a decision for our people," he said.

"The church has assured us that they've taken every precaution to sanitize the place," said David and Mary Webster. "Yes, if you're feeling bad and you're sick, then you should be staying home. If I wouldn't have felt good or if I felt bad, then no, I wouldn't have come."

"Worship is so important to us. It gets us through the week," Hall said.

“I think it is a time as Christians where we should fellowship and get together," Lee added.

Lee added that she has faith it's the place to be.

First Baptist leaders said the fire marshal was present Sunday morning to make sure they were up to code.