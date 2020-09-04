Some Dallas ISD students will return to the classroom early

article

Dallas ISD will allow some students to return to school for in-person learning a little sooner than expected.

The district said improving COVID-19 case rates in Dallas County will make it possible.

Students who are starting a new school can return to campus for classes starting on Sept. 28. That’s a week earlier than other students who have chosen to learn in person.

It applies to children in pre-K, kindergarten and those starting at a new campus for the first time like new middle schoolers or high schoolers.

The district hopes it will ease some of the stress of navigating a new building, especially when there’s so much else making the learning experience unusual.

It also gives the students a chance to build relationships with their teachers and classmates.

Dallas ISD said principals will reach out to families to determine how it will happen.

The district plans to have all students choosing in-person learning back in the classroom by Oct. 5.