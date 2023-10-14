Solar eclipse: Photos and videos of the 'ring of fire' from across central Texas

An annular solar eclipse was on display over central Texas on Saturday.

The rare phenomenon took place Saturday morning, central Texans stepping outside to view the celestial event and its unusual effects on sunlight and shadows.

Viewers sent FOX 7 photos of the eclipse and its interesting effects; we've compiled them here.

Share your solar eclipse photos and videos with FOX 7 Austin! Email KTBCnews@fox.com or KTBCweb@fox.com.

The annular eclipse

RELATED: Solar eclipse: Where, when and how to see the 'ring of fire' this weekend

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon and earth are lined up in space, with the moon between the earth and the sun.

An annular eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse.

In a total eclipse, the moon's shadow will completely block the sun's light. For a few minutes at the peak of a total eclipse, it will look and feel like twilight.

In an annular eclipse, the moon will cover part of the sun's light, making a "ring of fire" appear in the sky around the moon's silhouette.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Heidi Adams)

(Terry McGee)

The eclipse around 11:30 a.m. (Theresa Martinez)

The eclipse as seen from Bastrop County. (Taylor Bierig)

Eclipse shadows

RELATED: How to view the annular solar eclipse safely

The eclipse made an interesting effect on sunlight and shadows, particularly when the light shown through tree leaves.

The shadows projected the shape of the eclipse.

Photos and videos from viewers show some of the shadows created by the eclipse.

Eclipse shadows in Cedar Park. (Kellen Wilson)

Eclipse shadows in Bastrop County. (Mindy Waters)

Eclipse shadows. (Nancy Washington)

Eclipse shadows in Austin. (Scott Burrows)

Eclipse shadows in Bastrop County. (Taylor Bierig)

Shadows of leaves on pavement during the eclipse. (Albert Abete)

slay