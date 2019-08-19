Social media threat prompts extra security on Bridgeport ISD campuses

article

There will be extra police officers Monday around school campuses in Bridgeport, northwest of Fort Worth.

Someone reportedly posted a threat about a school in the district on social media over the weekend.

Bridgeport ISD did not name the school and has not said if the threat is credible.

“As previously reported, Bridgeport ISD will have an increased presence of law enforcement officers on each campus, including before and after school activities. BISD will be taking additional measures to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. As always, our number one priority is student safety,” the district said on social media.

Classes in Bridgeport will continue as scheduled Monday.

Police are working with state and federal experts to find the person responsible.