Social media leads Dallas police to suspect in fatal shooting of 2-year-old

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The Brief 25-year-old Toderick Austin was taken into custody following a multi-unit manhunt for the shooting death of a 2-year-old in Dallas. Police tracked Austin via social media to a home where they also arrested an associate and recovered several firearms and narcotics. Austin faces multiple felony counts, including making a firearm accessible to a child; the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.



A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a toddler following an intensive multi-unit manhunt, Dallas Police officials announced Monday.

Child dies in Dallas shooting

What we know:

The investigation began on April 23, 2026, when officers responded to a shooting call in the 1700 block of Hemphill Drive at approximately 1:20 p.m. Police found a 2-year-old child suffering from a gunshot wound; the child was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

That child has been identified as Khy'ree McDonald.

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Authorities identified Toderick Austin, 25, as the primary individual of interest, but officials said he left the scene before officers arrived.

The Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit, working alongside the Violent Crimes, Safer Streets, and Fugitive Task Force units, launched a coordinated search for Austin. Investigators eventually secured a breakthrough by tracking Austin’s social media accounts, which led them to a known associate, 18-year-old Jayveion Burnley.

After determining Burnley’s location, police executed a search warrant and took both men into custody. Officers also recovered several firearms and illegal narcotics at the scene.

18-year-old Jayveion Burnley (Source: Dallas County Jail)

What they're saying:

"This was a tremendously heartbreaking case that deeply affected the community of Dallas," Chief Daniel Comeaux said in a statement. "I'm incredibly thankful that this department was not only able to bring justice and closure to this incident but also make our streets safer by recovering firearms."

What's next:

Austin faces multiple charges, including making a firearm accessible to a child resulting in death or serious bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Burnley is charged with possession of prohibited weapons.

Austin's bond has been set at $50,000. Burnley's bond has been set at $10,000.

Police said the investigations into the incident are ongoing.