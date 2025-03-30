SMU parting ways with women's basketball coach

article

The Brief SMU parted ways with women's basketball coach, Toyelle Wilson, and her staff. The announcement follows a 2-16 conference record in the Mustangs' first year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. A national search for a replacement will be conducted immediately, says new SMU athletic director Damon Evans.



SMU makes a change in leadership as they part ways with their women’s basketball coach, Toyelle Wilson.

This announcement follows a 10-20 record on the season and a 2-16 record in conference play for the Mustangs’ first season in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Just days after the introductory press conference for the new SMU athletic director, Damon Evans, SMU decided to part ways with Wilson following her fourth season with the team.

SMU will conduct a national search for a replacement immediately.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate Toyelle (Wilson) and her staff for their dedication and positive impact on SMU, our student-athletes and our women's basketball program over the past four seasons," said Evans. "Their commitment to integrity and the well-being of our student-athletes has been invaluable. We wish them and their families' success in their future endeavors.

"However, with the investments the university and our donors have made in support of SMU Athletics, we have shown we belong in the ACC and expect to compete for championships," said Evans. "With all that our campus and community have to offer - the value of an SMU degree, our prime location in Dallas, our top-tier facilities, the NIL opportunities for our student-athletes and more - we believe we are well-positioned to stand alongside the nation's best programs."