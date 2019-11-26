SMU coach Sonny Dykes hosts Turkey Blitz to help Dallas County families

SMU football coach Sonny Dykes and his wife are giving back ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Members of the SMU football family helped assemble and distribute dinners on Tuesday to those in need with their Turkey Blitz in southern Dallas and Duncanville.

More than 500 families will receive a turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, corn, sweet potatoes, and green beans.

Coach Dykes has recruited from the South Dallas area over the years. He and his wife Kate say giving back to that community is a special kind of privilege.

“It is something we feel passionate about, and lucky honestly, that we get to do it, to be able to help someone out during Thanksgiving,” Kate said. “I think they are thankful to sit and have a Thanksgiving meal with their family and count your blessings wherever they might be and however they might fall. Just really grateful I think.”

Families registered ahead of time to receive all of the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal. Volunteers will distribute any unclaimed meal boxes on a first come, first serve basis.