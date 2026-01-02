SMU takes down Arizona in San Diego Holiday Bowl

article

The Southern Methodist University Mustangs defeated the Arizona Wildcats at the Holiday Bowl on Friday 24-19.

The first score of the game came early in the first quarter when SMU got their first touchdown off a one-yard run by running back T.J. Harden.

Arizona's first score of the game didn't come until the third quarter, when quarterback Noah Fifita lobbed a touchdown pass to WR Javin Whatley.

SMU held the Wildcats to zero past the half, with Arizona only gaining ground in the final stretch.

SMU and Arizona both end the season with 9-4 records.

Key players for SMU

Jennings threw for 278 yards, completing 21 of 32 passes.

Harden rushed for 40 yards with 10 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 02: SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) looks to throw the ball during the 46th Annual Trust & Will Holiday Bowl between the Arizona Wildcats and the SMU Mustangs on January 2, 2026, at Snapdragon Stadium in Sa Expand

Key players for Arizona

Fifita threw for 265 yards, scoring three touchdowns. The quarterback was also the Mustangs' top rusher with 73 yards and 13 carries.

Tight end Cameron Barmore, who helped score Arizona's final touchdown just before the end of the game, had five receptions and rushed for 61 yards.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 02: Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) runs the ball for a gain during the 46th Annual Trust & Will Holiday Bowl between the Arizona Wildcats and the SMU Mustangs on January 2, 2026, at Snapdragon Stadium in Expand