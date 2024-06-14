Slovenian prime minister makes trip to Dallas to see Luka Dončić

The Dallas Mavericks are fighting for their playoff lives on Friday night and there will be a who's who of celebrities at the game to cheer the team on.

The prime minister of Slovenia and his delegation will also be at the American Airlines Center to cheer on the country's native son, Luka Dončić.

"It is my first time to Texas and to Dallas," said Prime Minister Robert Golob. "I always dreamed I would come in person and now with Luka playing, of course I need to come."

Golob says he stayed up late decades ago to watch Magic Johnson and the Lakers take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

This week, he's in Dallas to see Luka play.

"Luka is one of ours, and it's like being a part of a small family to us. It's a small nation, mostly we know each other. It's like a son playing in the Finals," Golob said.

The prime minister said he's confident that there will be some Luka magic on Friday night.

"Absolutely. I know that Luka is at his best and also KAI. They are at their best when it’s the hardest," Golob said.

Friday's game will be the second for the prime minister, who was also at the AAC for Wednesday's game.

"The start of it was electrified. The vibe of the people I loved the cheering," Golob recalled.

The love for Luka has brought other fans from Slovenia to Dallas as well.

"That's just one country of many that will be in our arena tonight," said Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall.

Marshall talked about the impact of being a franchise with an international fanbase.

Eight of the 15 players on the Mavs are from different countries.

"We are global, we do have a global brand and our international fanbase is growing every year. A big focus for us next season is to really figure out how to tap into that more. What more can we bring to our international fans because they are everywhere," said Marshall.

While Golob and his delegation have been in Dallas he's taken in the historical sites like the Sixth Floor Museum, but there's one Texas stable he won't get to experience.

[REPORTER: "I have to ask you, have you had any Texas BBQ yet?"]

"Unfortunately not. I won’t have some because I’m vegetarian. I like your salads and seafood. You have plenty of very good seafood," said Golob.

Game 4 between the Mavericks and Celtics tips off at 7:30 p.m.