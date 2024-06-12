Slovenian Mavericks fans make 5,000-mile journey to watch NBA Finals in Dallas

article

Dallas Mavericks fans from near and very far made the trip to the American Airlines Center for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Rok Haldnik, his brother Matej and his father made the trip from Slovenia to take in the NBA Finals in person.

"We just decided, let's go no matter what," Haldnik said.

Haldnik and his brother surprised their father with tickets for Game 3 and 4 for a chance to see Slovenian native Luka Dončić play in person.

The family made the 5,000-mile trip to Dallas on the same flight as Dončić's father, Sasa.

"For the last two months we are waking up every other night, going to work dizzy, having coffee to survive and following Luka, the number one player in the world right now," Haldnik said.

Arena Sports Slovenia is here to cover the game as well.

"He likes it when people from Slovenia come to Dallas and report his story and bring the story closer to the Slovenian audience," said reporter Tilen Lamut.

The Slovenian visitors saved room for a lot of food during their visit.

"We did yesterday, but we are leaving some room for tomorrow because we are going to have more free time," said Haldnik.

"No conversation with a local person goes by longer than 30 seconds without ending with a recommendation for barbecue," joked Lamut.

The prime minister of Slovenia is also in Dallas.

He posted on Instagram saying a dream of his was seeing the NBA Finals in person. Now he gets to do it watching Luka.

The Mavs need a strong homestand to extend this Finals series.

The Slovenians hope they will be the extra push the team needs to accomplish that.

"It will be a great show, we are looking forward to it. Usually we bring luck, so tonight is the night," said Matej Haldnik.

Fans are also showing their support back in Slovenia.

Several bars have to gotten permits to stay open well into the morning for the games.

