Sloth pup born at Dallas Zoo for the first time in 40+ years

The Dallas Zoo is celebrating the arrival of a rare new addition.

A baby Linne's two-toed sloth was born at the zoo about three weeks ago to parents Tommi and Riley.

It is the first sloth pup born at the Dallas Zoo in more than 40 years.

(Courtesy: Dallas Zoo)

Zookeepers don't know the baby's gender yet, because they say it is still clinging tightly to mom.

MORE ANIMAL STORIES

The zoo did not release any news about the name of the animal, but the pup is strong, active and eating solid foods.