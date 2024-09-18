Skillman library saved from closure... for now

The Brief The Skillman Southwestern Branch Library in Northeast Dallas will not be forced to close this year. COVID funding will be used to keep the library open for at least one more year. The City of Dallas' CFO says discussions about cuts to services like the library will have to happen in the future.



After outrage from the community, Dallas City Council members officially voted to save the Skillman Southwestern Branch Library in Northeast Dallas.

Dallas City Councilwoman Paula Blackmon proposed using money left over from COVID funding that came as part of the American Rescue Plan, but since that is a one-time funding source, the city's CFO says the discussion will come up again next year.

Only one year's worth of funding for the library was found, meaning the library is only safe for the next year.

"Yes, I've bought a year, they know it. I hope the rest of our budget we can figure it out," said Blackmon at Wednesday's city council meeting.

Blackmon said the money was slated to be used for fentanyl awareness and mental health, something she felt was duplicating efforts by Dallas County.

"A library, park, is a core function of a city. This is a frog in a pot. Everyone is going to have a library or rec center on the chopping block. given this budget going forward," said Blackmon.

Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn opposed using a one-time funding course to save the library for one year.

"At some point we will have to make the tough decisions about what is efficient and effective government," she argued.

Ten city council members voted in favor of saving the library, but this may be a litmus test of tougher decisions to come.

The City of Dallas will soon need to start making even heftier payments to fund the Dallas Police and Fire Pension.

CFO Jack Ireland said more discussions about cuts to services like the library will have to happen going forward.

"If we had a huge $200 million hole to fill, I don't know how we would do it. Do you?" Blackmon asked.

Ireland responded by saying raising taxes would be one option, but would require voter approval.

The numbers are sobering.

"The library is $30 million, parks $100 million," Ireland said.

The city does already have funding slated for the pension in the proposed 2026 budget.

The Skillman library hours will be reduced to five days a week.