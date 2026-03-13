Skeletal remains found in Wise County may have been missing woman

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The Brief Skeletal remains found in Wise County may belong to a woman missing since August 2025. Investigators believe the remains are Monica Rene Sanford, pending confirmation. Authorities say the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.



Skeletal remains found in Wise County Thursday have been tentatively identified as those of a woman reported missing seven months ago.

Wise County remains

What we know:

The remains were found near CR 3225 and Cuba Road by investigators and forensic personnel, the Wise County Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.

Other evidence found at the scene led them to believe they belonged to Monica Rene Sanford, who was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2025.

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The investigation into Sanford's disappearance has been ongoing since she went missing, they said. The investigation will continue.

What they're saying:

"Our detectives have remained committed to this case from the very beginning," said Chief Deputy Eric Debus. "While the discovery of her remains is a difficult outcome, our investigators will continue working to uncover the truth and pursue justice."

What you can do:

If you have information related to the case, reach out to the sheriff's office at (940) 627-5971, or Crime Stoppers at (940) 627-TIPS (8477).