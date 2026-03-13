Skeletal remains found in Wise County may have been missing woman
WISE COUNTY, Texas - Skeletal remains found in Wise County Thursday have been tentatively identified as those of a woman reported missing seven months ago.
Wise County remains
What we know:
The remains were found near CR 3225 and Cuba Road by investigators and forensic personnel, the Wise County Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday.
Other evidence found at the scene led them to believe they belonged to Monica Rene Sanford, who was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2025.
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The investigation into Sanford's disappearance has been ongoing since she went missing, they said. The investigation will continue.
What they're saying:
"Our detectives have remained committed to this case from the very beginning," said Chief Deputy Eric Debus. "While the discovery of her remains is a difficult outcome, our investigators will continue working to uncover the truth and pursue justice."
What you can do:
If you have information related to the case, reach out to the sheriff's office at (940) 627-5971, or Crime Stoppers at (940) 627-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Wise County Sheriff's Office.