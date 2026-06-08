Texas operation ends with 48 suspects charged for trafficking fentanyl and meth

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The Brief A major 18-month multi-agency sweep, dubbed "Operation Concho Valley Shakedown," has led to the arrest of 48 alleged drug traffickers in San Angelo and surrounding West Texas areas. Over the course of the investigation, federal and local authorities seized more than 35 kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine, and 10 firearms from the network. Half of the suspects face federal conspiracy and distribution charges, some carrying up to life in prison, while the remaining 24 face state felony and misdemeanor charges.



Nearly 50 alleged drug traffickers and violators have been arrested following an 18-month law enforcement operation targeting a narcotics network in West Texas, federal officials announced Monday.

Operation Concho Valley Shakedown

The multi-agency sweep, dubbed "Operation Concho Valley Shakedown," resulted in charges against 48 individuals from San Angelo and its surrounding areas. Authorities said the network was responsible for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and lethal fentanyl into regional communities.

What they're saying:

"This message should send a loud and clear message to drug dealers in the Concho Valley: We are coming for you," Ryan Raybould, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said during a news conference in San Angelo. "This operation is proof of concept for state, local, and federal agents coming together to dismantle an alleged drug trafficking network."

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, 24 of the suspects were named in three separate federal indictments handed down on May 13 and were arrested during a large-scale bust last week. Another 24 individuals face felony and misdemeanor charges filed by local district attorneys.

Over the course of the year-and-a-half-long investigation, authorities seized more than 35 kilograms of methamphetamine, 303 grams of cocaine, and 10 firearms.

The federal indictments allege widespread conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Among those facing federal charges are Oscar Leonel Casillas Jr., Cedrick Jerrod Jones, George Henry Walker, Marcus Maurice Parker, Miguel Angel Hernandez Jr., Shunte Gregory Ray, Tasha Diane Rose, Audry Michelle Allen, Carlos Gregory Lopez Jr., Amanda Marlene Burney, Daniel Arizola, Alissa Johnn Catrett, and Brian Matthew Epperson, who are all accused of conspiracies involving 500 grams or more of the drug.

Ray is additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, while another defendant, Juan Carlos Sanchez, faces a federal count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm alongside the conspiracy charge.

Other defendants facing federal methamphetamine distribution or possession charges include Michael Todd Holleman, Jeannetta Antonetta James, Brandon Chappell, Bannon Dalhart Roe, Marcella Sanchez Hererra, Roy Gene Nichols Jr., Ray Enriquez, Rebecca Salcedo Leon, Eric Hernandez, and Armando Meza.

What's next:

If convicted, some of the federal defendants face up to life in prison.

Local prosecutions are being split between the 51st District Attorney, Allison Palmer, and the 119th District Attorney, John H. Best, accounting for 16 state felony cases and nine misdemeanor cases. Those charges include various drug and evading arrest offenses.

The operation drew resources from more than 30 agents, officers, and deputies spanning seven local, state, and federal agencies. Participating organizations included the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and the Abilene Police Department.

"By combining resources and expertise, we dismantled this drug trafficking organization and removed a dangerous presence that had cast a shadow over West Texas communities," said Miguel Madrigal, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s San Antonio Division.