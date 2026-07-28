Skeletal remains found in Ellis County spark investigation

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The Brief Skeletal remains were found on Monday near Bell Branch Road and FM 876 in Italy, Texas. Officials have not confirmed the identity of the remains despite online speculation linking them to a missing Waxahachie man. Ellis County authorities and the Dallas County Medical Examiner are working alongside Waxahachie police and the missing man's family to make a positive identification.



Ellis County investigators are working to identify skeletal remains that were discovered on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found in an area near Bell Branch Road and FM 876 in Italy.

What we don't know:

The remains have not yet been positively identified.

The sheriff’s office said it is aware of posts circulating on social media speculating the remains belong to a missing Waxahachie man.

However, that has not been confirmed.

Investigators are still working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Waxahachie Police Department, and the missing man’s family to make a positive identification.