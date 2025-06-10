Skateboarder Tony Hawk shreds Slayter Creek Park skatepark in Anna

article

The Brief Skateboarder Tony Hawk made a stop in Collin County on Tuesday. Hawk had a skate session at the skatepark at Slayter Creek Park in Anna. "Morning workout where the stars at night are big and bright," the skater said on Instagram.



Skateboard legend Tony Hawk made a stop in Collin County on Tuesday afternoon.

The skater nicknamed "Birdman" was spotted at Slayter Creek Park in Anna hitting tricks at the skatepark.

The city posted photos of Hawk talking to young skaters at the park and posing for photos with staff.

What they're saying:

"The birdman himself stopped by Slayter Creek Park skatepark and shredded," the city posted on Facebook. "Legend status CONFIRMED."

"No shame in saying WE FAN GIRLED for @tonyhawk! Loved that he stopped by to skate at our Slayter Creek Park," they said in a reel.

Hawk posted a video from the Tuesday skate session calling it his "morning workout."

"Morning workout where the stars at night are big and bright…and can cause wheelbite," he said.