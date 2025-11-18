Six Flags Over Texas unveils teaser for new 309-foot-tall roller coaster

article

The Brief Six Flags Over Texas is building "Tormenta Rampaging Run," which is set to be the world's tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster. The ride will drop 285 feet from a height of 309 feet and reach a top speed of 87 mph along 4,199 feet of track. The new coaster is scheduled to open in 2026 as part of the park's 65th-anniversary celebration.



Six Flags Over Texas is building anticipation for a new roller coaster that’s expected to break records at the Arlington theme park.

Tormenta Rampaging Run

Coming in 2026 to Six Flags Over Texas: Tormenta Rampaging Run

What's new:

Six Flags gave an update on the roller coaster's construction and unveiled a car for the ride on Tuesday.

It seats eight riders across and will have three cars in a train. A total of 24 riders will be on the ride at once.

The backstory:

In September, Six Flags Over Texas announced that Tormenta Rampaging Run would be the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster.

Themed after the running of the bulls in Spain, it will elevate riders to a height of 309 feet before plunging them into a 95-degree, beyond-vertical drop from a record-breaking 285 feet. It will reach a top speed of 87 mph and span 4,199 feet of track.

It will anchor a new themed area called Rancho de la Tormenta, an immersive Spanish village located in the park’s existing Spain area. It will also feature a new restaurant, Cocina Abuela, offering Spanish and Latin American-inspired dishes.

What they're saying:

"Really what you’re seeing at Six Flags Over Texas, the OG of the entire company, is a golden renaissance of this park," said Jeffrey Siebert, a Six Flags regional general manager.

What's next:

The new coaster will open in 2026 as part of the park’s 65th-anniversary celebration, which will also include special events and giveaways.